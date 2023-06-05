The annual Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County’s (CCEUC) Master Gardener “Great Plant Swap & Sale” Returns on Saturday, June 10 at the Forsyth Park Pavilion, 157 Lucas Avenue in Kingston. The proceeds benefit the Dominic Parise Master Gardener Scholarship.

Here’s how the swap works: Plants to swap are dropped off Saturday morning between 9 and 10 a.m. Swappers will receive vouchers for the value of the plants they drop off and then return at 11 a.m. to swap vouchers for plants. At 11:30 a.m. the swap will open to the public for the plant sale. No early birds please.

Bring only healthy, well-cared for plants, examine plants for pests and water regularly; feed them if necessary; plants must be in containers, with sufficient soil; no plants on the NYS Invasive list will be accepted. The list is available at dec.ny.gov/animals/265.html; plants must be labeled with plant name and flower color; no more than 12 plants of any one variety will be accepted; seedlings under three inches will be grouped and valued together.