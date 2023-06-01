Bases will be rounded and clocks will be rewound as the Ulster County Historical Society presents their second annual vintage baseball game at Tongore Park (aka Marbletown Town Park) located at 350 Tongore Road, Stone Ridge.

Set to kick off on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m., with a rain date of June 4, the game will offer attendees the unique opportunity to witness a friendly rivalry between the Kingston Guards and the Saugerties Vintage Baseball Club. The teams will showcase the sport as it was played 150 years ago while decked out in vintage uniforms.

Do you have opinions on the recent major rules changes to Major League Baseball? Well, you’re going to have opinions on this game. True to its vintage theme, umps will adhere to the rules of the 1800s. Foul balls won’t count as strikes. You’ll find fielders sans gloves, umpires calling “do-overs” on too-close-to-call pitches, and fielders out to catch fly balls on a single hop for the out – a tougher feat than one might think. And don’t worry about being thrown a curveball; a helpful program explaining the vintage rules and history will be provided by local sponsors. Admission is free, refreshments are available, and we’re pretty sure you’ll get extra credit for dressing in period clothes. Batter up!