The Thomas and Corinne Nyquist Foundation has announced that the ownership and management of the 56-acre Nyquist-Harcourt Wildlife Sanctuary was transferred to the Wallkill Valley Land Trust (WVLT) on Wednesday, May 24. This is exciting news for the community as it ensures the Nyquist-Harcourt Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located in the village and town of New Paltz, adjacent to the Wallkill River, remains open space with foot trails to enjoy.

The effort to preserve the property goes back to 1976 when Historic Huguenot Street (HHS) acquired the 55.85-acre property from Hastings Harcourt, formally establishing a nature sanctuary. In 2009, HHS committed to a conservation easement with WVLT ensuring it would be forever protected.

Later on in 2011, the property found itself under new ownership when the Thomas and Corinne Nyquist Foundation purchased the property and the name was changed to the Nyquist-Harcourt Wildlife Sanctuary.

Tom was a former faculty member of SUNY New Paltz and also served as mayor of New Paltz for a number of years. Corinne was a former faculty member, serving at the Sojourner Truth Library at SUNY New Paltz.

For the last decade, the Nyquist-Harcourt Wildlife Sanctuary has remained under the ownership of the Nyquist Foundation with the WVLT stewarding the conservation easement. Tom passed away in 2019, but his wife Corinne, children and grandchildren continue to lead the Nyquist Foundation, supporting small needs for 501(c)3 private or governmental organizations in the towns of Bainville, Froid and Culbertson, MT and New Paltz. Founded in 2004 with the income of their family farm in Montana, the Thomas and Corinne Nyquist Foundation provides grants, scholarships and nonprofit programs in both New Paltz and Montana. The WVLT will continue to not only steward the conservation easement, but also further management needs, including habitat restoration projects.

If you would like to be a part of the future stewardship of this special property, please contact the WVLT at info@WallkillValleyLT.org.