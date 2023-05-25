A recent MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) audit by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) turned up eight deficiencies, Village of Saugerties Building and Safety officer Eyal Saad reported at the village board regular meeting on May 15. The inspector visited the village and identified the deficiencies, Saad said, “which I am working with department heads to correct.”

There are three possible ratings: satisfactory, marginal and unsatisfactory, according to Saad. “We got a ‘marginal,’ which is in the middle, so we passed the audit with some concerns, no big deal,” he said.

Among the deficiencies were public education and outreach, said Saad, who plans to set up a stand at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market to distribute information. Other criticisms included the Village “spoil pile,” where street sweepings are kept, and the salt shed. The problems are not major and will be taken care of, he said.