Kingston mayoral candidate Frank Waters received the support of Rita Worthington, the majority leader of the city’s common council, on Sunday, May 14.

“I have made no secret that I believe economic hardship is a driver of crime,” said Worthington, “and with his ideas for improving police-resident communications, improving the living conditions and especially affordable housing in the city, he is the natural choice for mayor.”

Highlighting Waters’ résumé as a community builder, Worthington suggested that the Bronx-born Waters would be her choice for the city’s highest office because he shared her mission to create a transparent government.

“It’s understood that areas of lower income, like Ward 4, often lead to less desirable outcomes in life,” said Worthington. “Frank is the candidate who will do the hard work of creating the circumstances where outcomes improve. I urge you to make sure you are registered to vote so that you can join me in voting for Frank Waters.”

Waters’ campaign stumbled over a procedural hurdle last week after three signatures on a designating petition were rejected by the Ulster County Board of Elections, rendering the petition moot. Due to a one-day discrepancy between the dates entered next to the three signatures and the date entered by the witness who saw them signed, Waters is now unable to run on the Working Families Party line in the general election.

Challenges to the petitions of candidates running for office are not unusual tactics observed in every election cycle. Just last month, long-time incumbent county legislator Craig Lopez failed to receive the Republican line in part because 25 signatures he had collected did not match what the Board of Elections had on file.

Conventional electioneering advises gathering as much as three times the number of signatures required for a petition.

Communications manager for the Working Families Party Ravi Mangle said he wasn’t overly concerned about the misstep. “Frank is still the endorsed candidate for us,” says Mangla. “We’re still supporting him in the district, and we’re looking forward to getting out the vote for Frank.”

Democratic committee member representing Ward 2 in Kingston Tom Hoffay brought the discrepancy to the attention of the board in the first place by registering an objection to Waters’ petition.

Hoffay could not be reached for comment.

“I’m thankful for the support of the Working Families Party,” said Waters, “and to the hundreds of people who are actively supporting my campaign. I remain committed to this campaign and to the people of this community.”

Mayor Noble currently enjoys the endorsement of the Democratic Party.