Jim Gordon, a co-founder and CEO of Joule Assets, the parent company of Joule Community Power, announced that the Village of Saugerties has earned an Eco Action award for joining a consortium to purchase energy cooperatively, probably saving money by doing so. Joule is seeking to unite Ulster County communities into a consortium that would negotiate electricity costs as a unit. The price of electricity, once negotiated, would not change in response to fluctuations in the energy market. By joining a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) consortium, the village would save at least 21 percent on its energy costs.

Village Board members were initially reluctant to join the CCA because doing so would automatically enroll all village residents in the program unless they elected not to join. Trustees said they would want the program to be based on residents opting in. As they learned more about how the program works, and why it can only negotiate electricity prices if most customers in the group of municipalities are members, Board members have agreed to take the first steps toward joining the CCA, but have not yet formally agreed to join.

The Town of Saugerties was a member of an earlier Joule group. The contract with Joule, through the Columbia Power Co., was intended to last three years, but Columbia pulled out after only one year and has since had financial problems. Despite the termination of the contract, the communities saved some $970,000, Joule representative Jessica Stromback said at a Town Board meeting in March 2023. The village did not join that consortium.

Mayor Bill Murphy said that if the village does join the CCA, he and the board would be prepared to help any resident who wanted to drop out of the program with the necessary paperwork, which trustees agreed would not be difficult to fill out. The program also allows residents to drop out after joining the program and to come back in later.

While Gordon said that the village has earned the Eco Action award, trustees pointed out that the village had not yet contracted to be part of the CCA, but only to take the initial steps of investigating joining. Following the meeting, trustee Donald Hackett said that, while he understood the reason the program has to be based on including residents unless they drop out, he would have been more comfortable with a program that was based on customers choosing to join.