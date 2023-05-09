Thu. 5/11

Sandy Bell / Two Dark Birds / Thin Lear. Vibrant and textured rock music. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Country DJ Night. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Ame. Darling’s in Tillson, 7pm.

MIX-XED presents The Hip Hopera. Classic arias from well-known operatic repertoire set to hip hop grooves. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Temptations & The Four Tops. UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Fri. 5/12

Yilin Li. A recital of L’Amour, a concert of Schumann with pianist Li. Bard College – Bitó Conservatory Building in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Gartucky After Dark: Music from The Bunker Boys. Hang around the bonfire and enjoy this bearded band of Carter-family-style spirit-lifters. Wright’s Farm in Gardiner, 6pm.

Hiroya Tsukamoto. World-class fingerpicking guitar genius. Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 7pm.

Painted Blue Sky. Southern and classic rock cover band. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Adam and the Metal Hawks / The Rods / Riot Act / The Gregg Woods Band. The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Unknown Liberty / Grawlixes / Negative Racks. Split 7” release show. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Classics. The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

The Wallflowers. Drive down with “One Headlight”. Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Hororteria featuring Cyborg Amok / DJ Tommy Grenas / DJ Scott Harris. Goth, post-punk, darkwave, early industrial event with silent horror movie visuals. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Harvest & Rust. Neil Young tribute band. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Swing Dance with Kimberly Hawkey. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 5/13

Lisa Marley & Bruce Balmer. Live jazz. Millstream in Woodstock, 12pm.

Peter Einhorn’s Jazz Trio. Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Excellent Adventure. The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Magic Horse Goes Underground: Louise Landes Levi, Will Epstein and Ben Vida. Chants, reeds, accordians in a “sonic summoning”. Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 5pm.

Pablo Shine. Latin jazz standards and originals. Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

ULTRAAM. Local post-rock/psychedelic band plays out-there jams on the historic stone sculpture. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Seth David Branitz. Singer-songwriter. Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6pm.

Latin ATM. Darling’s in Tillson, 6pm.

Limelight (Rush Tribute)/ 50 Amp Fuse / Terminal Frost. The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

The Mommyheads / Life in a Blender (Dromedary Records Night). Benefit for the Kingston Backpack Program with legendary ex-CBGBs house band. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Haveners. NYC-based funk, soul and R&B group. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Gravy Train w/Matt Finck Trio, Jay Collins & Adam Coté. Top-shelf pro musicians. Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra: ‘Masterpieces’. Conductor Mina Kim presents classical works including Beethoven’s world-famous Symphony No. 5. Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Peter Mulvey. Folk troubadour. Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 7:30pm.

The Big Takeover. Danceable mix of reggae, soul, world and pop with tons of energy. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The New Amsterdams / Kevin Devine. Acoustic project from the frontman of The Get Up Kids. Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

James Maddock Trio. Folk and Americana fixtures. Byrdcliffe in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tan Dun & Bard Conservatory Orchestra: Water Spirits – From River to Ocean. Adventurous conductor presents works by composers of varying nationalities, often featuring water as a musical instrument. Bard College – Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Amayo (of Antibalas). Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Loosey Goosey with the Haus of Peculiar. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8:30pm.

Banned Jezebel. Rock, funk, blues, hip-hop, R&B and soul collective. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 5/14

Marji Zintz & Elly Wininger. Mother’s Day brunch performance. Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Peter Einhorn. Mother’s Day jazz brunch. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Art Lillard. Live jazz on Mother’s Day. Millstream in Woodstock, 12pm.

Yard Sale / Nowhere at Home. Mother’s Day celebration with food, beverages and art. Red Maple Vineyard in West Park, 12pm.

Brad Cole Trio. Folk, jazz, R&B and rock. Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Charlie Pattonathon. Honoring the late American Delta blues musician and songwriter. Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

The Classics. Funk, soul and reggae power trio. The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3pm.

Green River: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 5/15

Karaoke with Cowboy Del. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Gil Gutiérrez Trio. Nylon string virtuoso merging classical, jazz and flamenco. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Tue. 5/16

Emergency Group / Seawind of Battery. Krautrock/free jazz, presented by Island House Recordings. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Larry Locust. Dark and dreamy indie folk. Darling’s in Tillson, 6pm.

An Evening of Schubert Vocal Music. Bard College – Olin Hall, 7:30pm.

The Lone Bellow Trio: Love Songs for Losers Tour. Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 5/17

Americana Supper Club w/The Sunburst Brothers. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Bennet Harris. Rousing country/blues. The Dutch in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Gong Bath w/Samer Ghadry. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Billy Wakeman / Ick / Nite Music / Hollyo. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Women Composers Ensemble Concert. Bard College – Blum Hall in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Lex Grey & The Urban Pioneers. Guitar-driven roots rock and blues with an energetic live show and a ferociously soulful frontwoman. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.