The Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale is a singular venue, and a fitting one for a fundraiser to boost an organization that embraces rocksteady resilience.

Sisters Persevere in Conscious Evolution (S.P.I.C.E.) is a community-based organization in Kingston. The group offers transformative programming aiming to empower women and close the gap caused by historic economic, educational, and health inequities. Through education, opportunities, and events like this one, S.P.I.C.E. creates a more level playing field for women, especially those in under-resourced communities. The organization’s programs are free of charge, and participants receive childcare, nutritious meals, and a supportive community that values confidentiality and fun.

On Sat., May 6th, S.P.I.C.E. invites the public to join them for live performances by saxophonist Eric Person, Ubaka Hill’s Drumsong Orchestra and singer Rose Desanges. Release your inner caveperson and enjoy music, food, community and libations from 4pm-7pm. Tickets can be purchased at cce4me.org and are $55 each or two for $100.

The S.P.I.C.E. community is made up of 28 women and their children, representing a diverse range of backgrounds from four continents. Participants are involved in planning the programming offered twice a week, which covers topics such as self-care, financial literacy, meditation, yoga, self-defense, spirituality, relationships, nutrition, empowerment parenting, and higher education. S.P.I.C.E. serves approximately 50 people and provides a supportive environment for women to achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.

For more information on the event, email RHayes@cce4me.org.