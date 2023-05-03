Thu. 5/4

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Star Wars Day at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

A Reading with Zain Khalid and Kevin Holden in the Reem-Kayden Center Laszlo Z. Bito ’60 Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 5:30pm.

Running Club at Newburgh Brewing, 5:30pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Spring Hudson Valley Cannabis Roll Call at Seasoned Delicious Foods in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Foundations of Woodworking: Woodworking Tools – Their Use & Care at the Wooden Boat School at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 6pm.

Pokemon Video Game League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Get Down To Business at the Barnfox Kingston, 6:30pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group at Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Readers Choice Book Group at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

Fri. 5/5

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Origami Fold Fest-Funny Origami with Anita Barbour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Library, 10:30am.

Cinco de Mayo Specials at the Woodstock Pub, 11am.

Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Composting and Seed Bombs for Kids with the U.C.C.R.A. at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Knitting Group at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Charles Hoerr Memorial Walk and Family Gathering Fundraiser at SUNY New Paltz, 4pm.

John West, Lessons & Carols, in conversation with Mark Wunderlich at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Friday Night Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

YuGiOh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Beltane Inner Maiden Circle at Flora Beauty in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Magic the Gathering at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Dance Party at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Full Moon Meditation at the White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Sat. 5/6

Rock The Ridge at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, 6am.

The 14th Annual Kingston Clean Sweep at the Kingston Point Beach, 9am.

Slutsky Lumber Carpentry Workshop at the Slutsky Lumber in Ellenville, 9:30am.

Ulster County SPCA Garden Party & Flea Market at the Ulster County SPCA in Kingston, 9am.

Workshops with The Stone Trust at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

12th Annual Hudson Children’s Book Festival. 75 children’s/young adult authors and illustrators, with live performance from Bindlestiff Family Cirkus. Hudson Junior/Senior High School, 10am-3pm.

Free Comic Book Day at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 10am.

Fairy House Hunt at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Kelder’s Farm Tulip Festival at Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson, 10am.

Poughkeepsie Farm Project’s Annual Plant Sale by The Environmental Cooperative at the Vassar Barns in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Woodstock Rock Art & Poster Show at the Bearsville Theater, 10am.

Historical Miniature Wargaming Event with HMGA Next Gen Inc. at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Trash & Treasure Tag Sale at St. Nicholas New Hamburg in Wappingers Falls, 10am.

Farmers and Makers Market at Tuthilltown Distillery in Gardiner, 10am.

Findings Vintage/Makers Market by The Farmhouse Project at the Stone Ridge Orchard, 11am.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Unexpected Bravery: Author Talk with A.J. Schenkman at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Taking Root: Immigrant Stories of the Hudson Valley Opening Day! at Reher Courtyard & Gallery in Kingston, 11am.

Saugerties Historical Society Opening Weekend at the Kiersted Dutch Barn in Saugerties, 11am.

Japanese Story Hour at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Community Spring Fest at Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston, 12pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Cole All-Star Circus at New Paltz High School, 1pm.

Game On! at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 1:30pm.

Lanette and Friends Opening Reception at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 3pm.

In with the Old: Recent Acquisitions at the Historical Society of Woodstock, 3pm.

Derby Day at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 4pm.

Mid-Hudson Misfits Roller Derby at Skate Time 209 in Accord, 5:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Build-A-Buddy & Movie Screening at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Taurus Turn Up at the Duces Grill in Poughkeepsie, 10pm.

Sun. 5/7

Spring Migration Bird Walk with Alan Devoe Bird Club at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 8am.

Workshops with The Stone Trust at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

Developing Trails at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

Slutsky Lumber Carpentry Workshop at the Slutsky Lumber in Ellenville, 9:30am.

Día de las Familias at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Commander Madness Sundays at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 10am.

Kids’ Story Hour with Jason Vance at Rough Draft in Kingston, 11am.

Community Reiki: Individual Sessions by Hudson Valley Community Reiki at the Gardiner Library, 12pm.

Commander Sundays (Community-Led) at World’s End Comics, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Cartographers Meet & Greet at the Olive Free Library, 2pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Mon. 5/8

Developing Trails at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Knife Skills at the Ulster County BOCES Education Center in Port Ewen, 5:30pm.

Corrections & Beyond at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

YuGiOh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 5/9

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Youth Farm Workshop at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

D&D Meet-Up at the Gardiner Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

MTG Draft at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Community Writing Workshop with Grace Bialecki at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.