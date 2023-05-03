On Tuesday, May 16, voters across New York State will head to the polls in their respective school districts to cast votes for 2023-24 budgets, and in some cases other ballot initiatives. They will also vote for candidates to fill open seats on Boards of Education.

There are three open seats on the Onteora Central School District (OCSD) Board of Education, with all three incumbents running for re-election, alongside two challengers.

Emily Sherry (incumbent, board president)

Occupation:

I am the co-owner of Provisions in Boiceville and the co-founder and vice president of The Table at Woodstock. The Table is a non-profit food security program that provided thousands of meals and groceries during the pandemic and continues to deliver 150 meals a week to families and the elderly within the Onteora School District. I am the mother of four fantastic children.

Why did you decide to run for re-election to the School Board?

Three years ago, at the height of the pandemic, I was approached about running for an open seat. I saw it as an opportunity to continue to give back to our community, to better understand the school district that is a central pillar of that community, and, most importantly, to serve in the interest of our children.

How do you see the role of the School Board

The School Board, a governance body mandated by NYS, has three primary responsibilities. We have one employee — the superintendent of schools, and it is our role to hire, support and collaborate with the superintendent. Our second responsibility is to provide fiscal oversight, and our third is to help shape policy at the district level. It›s a very nuanced job that can only be successful when the board functions as a whole rather than as individuals with individual intent.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

There are so many issues facing Onteora today — from a serious decline in enrollment, to looming teacher shortages in New York State coupled with much of our own teaching staff nearing retirement age, to a student population still struggling to redefine a “new normal” after Covid as they face social-emotional pressures, mental health and academic issues. Meanwhile, our community suffers from a housing crisis and the impact of inflation on everyone, especially our aging population. There are no easy answers, but I’m committed to working with the district to find the best solutions for our community. I firmly believe that if we work collaboratively and wisely, there is a bright present and even brighter future for the entire Onteora community.

David Wallis (incumbent)

Occupation :

Journalist

Why did you decide to run for School Board?

I strongly believe in the transformative power of public schools. I received the best education of my life not from the private high schools that I attended, but from PS6, the public K-6 school where my dedicated fifth and sixth grade teacher, Ms. Judith Mosson, worked her butt off. She taught more than 30 kids in her class. I don’t know how she did it. But talented teachers have improved my life. I also believe that the skills I have developed as a journalist — asking hard questions, analyzing data, talking to a variety of people — has enabled me to become a productive BOE trustee since I was appointed in July.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

Find the facts to make wise decisions — even tough ones — that benefit the majority of students. But make new policies as painless as possible for students, staff and community members. Also, fund infrastructure today that pays dividends tomorrow. For instance, Onteora recently received an $8 million grant to electrify its bus fleet, but we still will need to invest in charging stations. Ultimately, this sound investment will decrease our carbon footprint while lowering transportation costs. In 2022, Onteora spent more than $5 million on transportation. We currently drive nearly 800,000 miles a year. That’s too much.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

Safety first. One school resource officer is not enough at a time when so many schools have become, sadly, crime scenes. That needs to change. But safety also means continuing our prudent investments in mental health care for our students.

Like many New York school districts, Onteora has shed a significant number of students in recent decades. Yet the district has the same number of school buildings as we did when we had about double the students. That makes little sense. We are sort of like the aging parents whose kids moved out years ago, but we still live in a McMansion. It’s time to downsize to make us more secure and less wasteful.

Clark Goodrich

Occupation:

Recently Retired IBM Engineer

Why did you decide to run for School Board?

I have always volunteered to help our OCSD community. I want to represent the under five-year-old future OCSD students whose parents don’t have time to be on the School Board.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

Learn, listen and use my engineering experience to propose new solutions that improves student education for the future.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

OCSD has great teachers. We need to keep hiring more great teachers. Some of the OCSD restructuring options for declining enrollment would increase median time K though five OCSD students spend on school buses each day and build new classrooms that may not be needed in the future.

Emily Mitchell-Marell

Occupation:

Stay at home mom and student

Why did you decide to run for School Board?

I am very concerned about our town schools closing. I attended Woodstock Elementary, my son goes there now and we hope for our younger daughter to go there as well. Thriving villages need schools.

How do you see the role of the School Board

The School Board’s role is to listen and reflect the constituents’ needs and wants. Results of a recent School Board survey overwhelmingly favored keeping Woodstock and Phoenicia open and I am representing that interest. We need rough estimates of the construction costs for each possible plan so that taxpayers know how their money is being sent. All scenarios where any school closes saves the district millions so why not close Bennett, which would be the least disruptive to our communities.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

Right now, it›s the risk of our elementary schools closing. It would be devastating to our communities if we lost these amazing, tight-knit schools. Having primary schools in our towns increases parental involvement and builds strong communities; it is vital to our hamlets. There is an influx of new families with young kids since the pandemic and as they become school age, we want to have the schools to accommodate them. You can’t UNCLOSE a school. It is an ill-suited time to close schools as our towns are growing and changing. These elementary schools are the cornerstones of our community and the idea of them empty, rotting on our main streets, like West Hurley is now, is depressing and unthinkable. I will represent my fellow parents and community members who want to see these excellent schools remain open and vibrant.

Kristy Taylor (incumbent)

Occupation:

I’ve been a Registered Nurse for 25 years. I specialize in cardiothoracic surgery.

Why did you decide to run for re-election to the School Board?

I›ve always been involved in my kids schools through the PTA and being the class parent while they were in elementary school. I was also a substitute for the district for several years. As my children got older, I tried to keep up with helping and donating to fundraisers. I was always interested in the School Board, I just could never dedicate the time to participate. Last year I was concerned about some topics being discussed at the board table and decided that I needed to make the time. Running and being involved in an election was a huge learning experience for me. This past year has been beyond my expectations. I’ve worked closely with all the board members and have learned so much. There is still so much more to learn. Being a spectator and parent, I thought I knew what was expected of me as a board trustee. There is so much more that the public doesn’t realize that goes into being a trustee. There is dedicated long hours of reading information, long hours in board and committee meetings, educational conferences and potential ramifications of any decision. Every day I learn something new. I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to work with dedicated individuals that have the best interests of the children in mind. This past year the current board has made huge strides and progress towards optimizing the learning experience of every child. I would like to continue to help our district meet the needs of all children and make sound decisions to the betterment of the community.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The School Board shouldn’t›t be involved in the day-to-day running of the district. That is the role of the superintendent, principals and teachers. We work closely with the superintendent and work on policies while insuring that the superintendent follows through with and enacts the goals of the board.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

The biggest issues facing our school as well as other rural school is declining enrollment. School safety is also a priority for me. I want the children, families and teachers to feel safe and secure at all times. No one should have to fear going to work or school.

Onteora Central School District budget

The Onteora Central School District’s (OCSD) proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year is $61,322,550, an increase of $1,300,911, or 2.22 percent over the 2022-23 spending plan. The proposed tax levy increase comes in at just 2.0 percent, nearly half of the allowable increase under the state tax cap formula. The district achieved this in part by using $3,270,000 in appropriated fund balance.

Nearly half of the budget proposal, 47.67 percent, falls under the instructional umbrella, with employee benefits at 32.2 percent, transportation 8.89 percent, operations and maintenance at 5.39 percent, general support 3.77 percent, and debt service, community service and inter-fund transfers 2 percent.

Among the budget highlights are continued support for mental health, expansion of active learning space initiatives, supporting moving the 6th grade to Onteora Middle School, increasing technology purchases, and upgrades to athletic equipment.

The OCSD has two other propositions on the ballot this year, one seeking a maximum of $8.8 million for capital improvements, the other asking permission to create a Capital Reserve Plan for a maximum of $10 million over the next decade. According to school officials, neither proposal comes at taxpayer expense.

Voting will take place at the district’s three elementary schools from 2 until 9 p.m.

Meet the school board candidates in Onteora

Meet the Board of Education candidates in Onteora on May 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Onteora High School auditorium. Five candidates are seeking election to the three available seats. They are: Emily Sherry, David Wallis, Kristy Taylor, Clark Goodrich and Emily Mitchell-Marell.

The event, sponsored by the elementary PTAs, is an opportunity to meet the individuals running for the Board of Education and ask questions. It will be moderated by the Mid-Hudson Region League of Women Voters.

For those who cannot attend, please email questions to Onteora@gmail.com. They will be printed and given to the moderator.