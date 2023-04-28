Ricky Lee Alexander, a 35-year-old resident of 8 Regina Drive in Bloomingburg, NY, was arraigned on a slew of charges in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court after allegedly engaging in a physical domestic dispute at 36 Country Club Drive in Mount Marion Park on April 26th, 2023.

Police arrived on the scene at 9:23 PM in response to a 911 call reporting the incident. Upon investigation, officers discovered that Alexander had fled the scene after physically restraining the victim and preventing them from leaving. The couple’s three children were present during the altercation.

Police records revealed that there was a current Ulster County Court Order of Protection in place prohibiting Alexander from having any contact with the victim and two of the juveniles present during the dispute.

At 11:18 PM, authorities received a report that Alexander had returned to the victim’s residence and made entry into the house. Responding officers located Alexander at the residence and took him into custody without further incident.

Alexander was charged with criminal contempt of a court order in the 1st degree (2 counts), aggravated family offense, criminal contempt of a court order in the 2nd degree (2 counts), unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, and endangering the welfare of a child (3 counts).

Due to his status as a predicate felon, Alexander was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail following his arraignment in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date to answer to his charges.