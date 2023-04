The Town of Saugerties is working to reduce flooding on Churchland Lane, where there are “five or six houses that have been flooding for the last 50 years,” Highway superintendent Ray Mayone told the Town Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19. “Ever since I was a kid, the houses have flooded, the yards. So, we’re going to go in and put in about seven catch basins, 650 feet of pipe, to eliminate the water damage that happens to their yards.”