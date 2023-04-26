Wed. 4/26

Return to Seoul at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Film & Discussion: Weapons of the Spirit at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5pm.

Air at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 5pm & 7:15pm.

Paint at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 5pm & 7:15pm.

Thelonious Monk: Rewind & Play at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Comedy Night: Jimmy Palumbo & Jeffrey Paul with special guest host Denny Corby at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

There Will Be Blood: The Films of Orson Welles in the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm.

The Who’s Tommy at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 7:45pm.

Thu. 4/27

Air at The Orpheum in Saugerties 5pm & 7:15pm.

Paint at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 5:15pm & 7:30pm.

Thelonious Monk: Rewind & Play at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

The Witches, presented by 90 Miles Theatre Company at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

Dance Jam with Beacon Dance Beat at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Concert for George at The Orpheum in Saugerties,

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Fri. 4/28

The Quiet Girl at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

The Witches, presented by 90 Miles Theatre Company at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

and many beautiful things in the Frances Daly Fergusson Dance Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Very Good Comedy Show at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Quiet Girl at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Dialog and Dialogues: A Night of Performed Words with Stephanie Barber, Lea Bertucci, and others at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Jim Breuer at UPAC in Kingston, 8pm.

Tim Butterfly and Mike Rainey at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Sat. 4/29

Super Saturday: Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents The Sword in the Stone at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

The Witches, presented by 90 Miles Theatre Company at Boughton Place in Highland, 11am, 3pm & 7pm.

Kids On Stage Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

Met Opera: Live in HD: Champion [live] at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12.55pm.

Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP) Presents The Interview: Film Screening and Panel Discussion at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Jaye McBride presented by The Upstate Films Comedy Club at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 8pm.

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Sun. 4/30

Spring Explorations: Birds and Blooms at The Ashokan Center

Kids On Stage Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

World of Dance Equinox 2023 at UPAC in Kingston, 1pm.

NT Live / National Theatre London: Othello at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 1pm.

Vermeer at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 1:15pm.

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

The Language of the Unknown at the Rosendale Theatre, 3pm.

De Humani Corporis Fabrica at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 3:00pm.

Four Quartets at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4:30pm.

Blind Willow Sleeping Woman at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 5:15pm.

Joyland at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6:30pm.

The Quiet Girl at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Pi at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Mon. 5/1

Joyland at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:15pm.

The Mirror in the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm.