Wed. 4/26

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Harry Roseman: “The History of My Photography” in the Alumnae House at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Brick By Brick at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Youth Dungeons & Dragons at October Country Comics in New Paltz, 5pm.

Knit Night at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 5pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Phyrexia AWBO at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Adult Book Discussion: James Baldwin’s America Part III: Beyond the Novels — Nothing Personal & the Baldwin Essays at the Woodstock Library, 6pm.

Climate Study Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Short Story Book Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Trivia Night at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Thu. 4/27

2023 Ellen Robbins Poetry Forum Presents Kimiko Hahn at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 10:15am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Dungeons and Dragons at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Read to Fletcher the Therapy Dog at the Gardiner Library, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Magic the Gathering / Running Club / Big Screen Karaoke at Newburgh Brewing, 5pm.

“Make Your Home Among Strangers” – A Reading and Conversation with Jennine Capó Crucet in Rockefeller Hall 200 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Paint & Sip at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Trivia Night at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 7pm.

Trivia at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 4/28

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Library, 10:30am.

Knock Knock: Jokes in Translation in the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 1:30pm.

Poetry Collage Art at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Dungeons and Dragons at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Kids Beginner Crochet at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 4pm.

Teen Game Night at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Friday Night Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Royal Hanneford Circus at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 4/29

Beginning Sewing Class with Nancy Oldrey at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

2nd Annual Poem-a-Thon at the Woodstock Library, 10am.

Clothing Swap at Olive Free Library, 10am.

Catskill Hudson District Family Day by Saugerties United Methodist Church in Conesville, 10:30am.

Read to Philo the Therapy Dog at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Creative Expression Through Music Making at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 11am.

Outdoor Storytime at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Beginner Crochet at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 11:30am.

Kids’ Clay Day for Kids & Teens with Artist Michelle Cortez at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

Game On! at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

Beginner Knitting at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 2pm.

No Jokes Allowed: Alex Tatarsky and Alex Forrest at the CCS Galleries at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 2pm.

Spring Wassail at the Stone Ridge Orchard, 2pm.

2023 Shawangunk Valley Ping Pong Tournament at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 2pm.

Sculptural Wood Bending Workshop with Michael Fortenberry at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

Spring Fling Dance Party + Birthday Bash! at Bad Seed Cider Taproom in Highland, 6pm.

Sun. 4/30

Spring Cleanup Day at Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 10am.

Spring Bridal Expo at The Greenport, 12pm.

Book Signing for A Bestiary by Katherine Mosby and Jennifer Wulfe at Rough Draft in Kingston, 1pm.

Bonsai Bar at Newburgh Brewing, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Creation Station Pop-Up: Star Wars Afternoon at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Kids Beginner Knitting at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 4pm.

Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

2023 Shawangunk Valley Ping Pong Tournament at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 2pm.

Knitting Problem Solving at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 2pm.

Chita Rivera In Conversation with Harvey Fierstein at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Monthly Board Game Nights at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Mon. 5/1

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Elting Book Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Art & Craft Class / Clase de Arte e Pinturas at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 5/2

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Speaker Series: Jordan Carter in the CCS Classroom 102 at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Foundations of Woodworking: Understanding Wood at the Wooden Boat School at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 6pm.

Getting Crafty at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.