Wed. 4/19

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Claflin Lecture Series: Artist Dona Nelson in Taylor Hall Room 203 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Knit Night at the Yarn Farm in Kingston, 5pm.

“Technopoly”: The Surrender of Culture and Politics to Technology in Rockefeller Hall Room 203 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

The Last Plantation: Racism in the Halls of Congress in Rockefeller Hall Room 200 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Alex Mar: Seventy Times Seven: A True Story of Murder & Mercy at Oblong Books & Music in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Pokemon Trading Card Game League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Draft Night: Phyrexia AWBO at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Margaret’s Monthly Craft: Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Gayme Night at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Hudson Valley Poets Presents at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 7pm.

Nightcap Readings: Helene Stapinski and Bonnie Siegler present The American Way at Mama Roux in Newburgh, 7pm.

America’s Third Reconstruction: Building the 21st Century Beloved Community at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7pm.

Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reading Forum at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Thu. 4/20

Thekla Hall at the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

A Conversation with Multimedia Artist Chelle Barbour in Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 10:30am.

Dungeons & Dragons at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

A Conversation About Conversations at the Kingston Library, 5pm.

Deborah Dash Moore on A License to Stare: Jewish Street Photographers of Midcentury New York in Taylor Hall Room 203 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Bubbles and Brushes at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 6pm.

Maker’s Night: Stitch Fix at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Toasted Trivia Night! at Toasted in Newburgh, 6pm.

Writers Read: Memoirs at Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co. in Saugerties, 6pm.

Pokemon Video Game League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Life Drawing at the Arts Society of Kingston in Kingston, 6pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Floral Arranging Class at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Night at the Hunter Lodge Bluebird in Hunter, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at the Yarn Farm in Kingston, 7pm.

Impossible Blossoms: Exploring Poetry’s Power to Foster Joy & Well-Being at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

Deborah Hanlon: Intuitive Medium at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

New York Cider at Beacon Sloop Club, 8pm.

Fri. 4/21

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Jackie Skrzynski: “The Witchery Of Living” Gallery Opening Reception at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Dungeons and Dragons at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Sound Bath at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Garry Kvistad: His Life in Music, with Guest Artist Timothy Hill at the D&H Canal Museum in High Falls, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Local Artist Showcase Curated By: AUSTRA at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Sat. 4/22

Garden Day is Back! at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 8:30am.

Build a Bat House at the Wooden Boat School at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 9am.

Beginning Sewing Class with Nancy Oldrey at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Electronic Waste Collection Event with Senator Hinchey and the Town of Red Hook at the Red Hook Recycling Center, 10am.

Furniture Restoration and Repair at the Wooden Boat School at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 10am.

Author Talks & Signings: Hudson Valley History Reading Festival at the Henry A. Wallace Center at the FDR Library in Hyde Park, 10am.

Friends Book Sale at Woodstock Public Library, 10am.

Kelder’s Farm Tulip Festival at the Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson, 10am.

Saturday Studio on the Farm at the Common Ground Farm in Wappingers Falls, 10:30am.

Town Hall with Cousin Brucie at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Saturday Morning Family Series: Skyhunters in Flight at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

Sew on & Sew Forth at Olive Free Library, 11am.

Spring Well! at the YMCA in Kingston, 12pm.

Make Your Own Tea Blends Class with Jessica Williams at the Gardiner Library, 12:30pm.

Find Your Voice: Jazz Singing Class with Pamela Pentony at the Jane St. Art Center in Saugerties, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Warlock Rebirth Signing with Ron Marz at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

Renewable Energy for Kids: How to Make a Windsock at Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Lawn Show Celebration: Cruisin’ Cards at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 2pm.

Starting Your Edible Garden from Seed at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Artist Talk with Scott Chasse at the Woodstock Artists Association & Museum, 3pm.

Saturday Afternoon Comic Book Club at Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Forest Floor Weaving at the Yarn Farm in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Earth Day Benefit for The Vanaver Caravan: Music, Dance & Human Unity at the Matagiri Center in Woodstock, 4pm.

Cocktail Tasting: Classic Rock and Classic Drinks at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 5pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Drawing Thought Workshop ft. Author and Artist Andrea Kantrowitz at Inquiring Mind Bookstore & Cafe in Saugerties, 7pm.

Chamberlin Fashion Show & After Party at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sun. 4/23

Earth Day Family Playdate at The Ashokan Center in Woodstock, 10am.

Furniture Restoration and Repair at the Wooden Boat School at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 10am.

The Mohonk Mystery Music at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Local Knit (and Crochet) Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Pokemon League Challenge at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Creation Station Pop-Up: DIY Worry Dolls at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Spring Dance Fest – A Multicultural Celebration at The Paramount in Peekskill, 5pm.

Mon. 4/24

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

A Reading With Christina Milletti at the Reem-Kayden Center Laszlo Z. Bito ’60 Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Mendelssohn Club at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 4/25

Designing Sustainable Futures: A Climate Summit by Ulster BOCES in the Villard Room Main Building at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8am.

Writer’s Group at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Drawing Workshop for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Artists Association & Museum, 4pm.

Picnic in the Park: Middle and High Schoolers at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Speaker Series: Mike Sperlinger at CCS Bard, Classroom 102 at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Cooks in the Kitchen: Family Cooking Classes at Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County in Kingston, 6:15pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

At the Center of All Beauty: Fenton Johnson and Joan Silber in Conversation about Solitude and the Creative Life at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

MTG Draft at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.