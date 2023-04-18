Join community leaders to learn how school suspensions are impacting our community on Saturday, May 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kingston Library, located at 55 Franklin Street. The Committee for Equity in Education, in partnership with Citizen Action and Rise Up Kingston, will be hosting this “teach-in.”

While this event will focus on having a conversation about solutions for reducing school suspensions in the Kingston schools, we will also look at local data showing the disproportionate suspension rates for our most marginalized and vulnerable students, and we’ll hear stories about the impact of suspensions. Because disproportionate suspensions are not just a local issue, we will also learn about the “Solutions Not Suspension” bill that is currently in front of the NY State Legislature.

Childcare, light refreshments and Spanish interpretation will be provided. This event is open to the public and we strongly encourage wearing masks out of respect for the health of all participants.

For more information, contact info@kingstoncee.org.