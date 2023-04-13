Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger announced today that she has appointed Valerie Naccarato as Director of Probation. Naccarato, a 25-year veteran of the Department of Probation, currently serves as the department’s Deputy Director.

This announcement comes after the previous Director of Probation, Nancy Schmidt, retired from the position on January 4. In the interim, Naccarato has been Acting Probation Director as well as the department’s STOP DWI Coordinator.

Naccarato, a lifelong Ulster County resident, has served in five key positions within the Probation department over the last quarter century. In that capacity, as well as in her most recent position as Acting Probation Director, Naccarato has supervised all staff within the Probation Department and understands the functions and demands of these same roles she has also held at points throughout her career.

The appointment is subject to approval by the County Legislature and will be considered at an upcoming meeting.