Bluestone sidewalks are attractive and give the Village of Saugerties a rustic small-town vibe that many residents and businesses find attractive. However, they are expensive to maintain, tend to heave as soil below them shifts and are more expensive to maintain and replace than concrete. Many Saugerties business-owners have objected to the cost of maintaining them.

Two proposals to deal with the problem were floated at the Village Board meeting on Monday, April 3. Mayor Bill Murphy said that the Village could partner with business-owners to share the cost of replacing damaged sidewalks; if they would supply the materials, the Village would supply the labor.

Trustee Terry Parisian suggested that rather than maintain bluestone, the Village could use stamped concrete, which “could make the business look historic, but also be modern.”

Murphy said that he would work with contractor John Mullen, who is now on vacation, to look over the streets and determine which are most in need of repair and to do spot repairs where necessary. On a longer-term basis, he said, he is seeking grant money to replace the sidewalks completely in the Village business district.