Wed. 4/12

HUDSY presents The Mashup: A Night of Networking and Connecting for Creatives in the Hudson Valley at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 5pm.

CloseUp: As If Her Song Could Have No Ending screening with filmmaker Sabine El Chamaa at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Thu. 4/13

Carole King: Home Again – Live in Central Park at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 5pm.

The Blue Caftan at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 5:15pm.

The Moral Panic Variety Hour: A Western Short at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

CloseUp: 32 Sounds with director Sam Green at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

The Secret Open Mic at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

Sign ‘o’ the Times at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:45pm.

Enys Men at Upstate Films’ Starr Theater in Rhinebeck, 7:45pm.

Fri. 4/14

Waking Ned Devine at KinoSaito in Verplanck, 6pm.

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

The Catskill Mountain House and The World Around: A film by Tobe Carey at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Murder Once Removed at Coach House Players in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Psychodrama Open Session at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Bernhardt/Hamlet at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Brian Scolaro (From Abbott Elementary, and Conan) at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

2001: A Space Odyssey at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sat. 4/15

No Jokes Allowed: Ikechukwu Ufomadu and Alex Tatarsky at CCS Bard Galleries in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Live From Upstate: MURMUR R.E.M.embered at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 2pm.

Science on Screen Presents: After Yang at the Rosendale Theatre, 3pm.

“Home From Here” with John Burton: Unison Spring Fundraiser at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 5pm.

Strange Times at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Big Joe Fitz: Dance Away the Tax Day Blues at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Murder Once Removed at Coach House Players in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Bernhardt/Hamlet at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Brian Scolaro (From Abbott Elementary, and Conan) at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

A Clockwork Orange at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Boudoir Blues: A Classic Burlesque Cabaret Night, 18+ Adults Only at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sun. 4/16

County Players “Pulls Back the Curtain” to offer Open-House Self-Guided Theatre Tours at County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 1pm.

Murder Once Removed at Coach House Players in Kingston, 2pm.

National Theatre Live Presents: Kinky Boots at Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Bernhardt/Hamlet at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play! at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 3pm.

The Manchurian Candidate with John DiLeo at the Milford Theater in Narrowsburg, 4pm.

Tape Face at Hart Theatre at the Egg in Albany, 8pm.

Geographies of Solitude at the Upstate Films Starr Theater in Rhinebeck,

A Live from Upstate Event: FOREWORD! #2 (author series): SashaPearlWorld at the Upstate Films Starr Theater in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Full Metal Jacket at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.