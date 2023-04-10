Eve Walter is stepping down from the Ulster County Legislature sooner than expected. The Democrat representing the Village of New Paltz had already announced she wouldn’t seek reelection to a third two-year term, but now she will leave after the Legislature’s meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

“My three-and-a-half years as county legislator representing the Village of New Paltz have been an incredible experience,” wrote Walter in an e-mail statement.

Walter said she was stepping down due to increased demands from her role as director of research and evaluation at AllianceChicago, a Chicago-based company which states its mission is to “improve personal, community and public health through innovative collaboration,” focusing on healthcare collaboration; health information technology; and health research and education.

“When I began my work on the legislature, my other professional capacity was capped intentionally at 75 percent to allow me the time to do this legislative work,” Walter said. “But over time, and with a fortunate growth of NIH and other federally funded research grants, my other professional time grew to 100 percent. In my current position, it has been very difficult for me to feel I was doing either job to the level I strive to achieve.”

Walter added that she was informed last month that her boss, the AllianceChicago’s Chief Research Officer, was resigning, which left her in charge of a research department overseeing 40 health research projects and supervising 15 researchers and managers.

“As a result, it feels impossible for me to sustain my work at the legislature, leaving me no choice but to step down from this position,” Walter said.

Walter was elected to the Ulster County Legislature in 2019 representing a district previously held by longtime incumbent Hector Rodriguez, who was hit with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Walter is the vice-chair of the Legislature, and chair of the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Committee. She has previously chaired the Health, Human Services and Housing Committee; and is a member of the Audit Committee, the Committee of the Whole and the Ways and Means Committee.

“I had the opportunity in this role to usher in significant criminal justice and mental health reforms as well as lead in policies to assess capital programs based on their environmental impact, the greening of our county fleet and proving free legal support for individuals at risk of eviction, said Walter.

Limina Grace Harmon and William Wheeler Murray will seek the Democratic line to represent District 20 in a primary election in June. Republicans have yet to put forth a challenger for the November election for the seat, which will be filled by appointment of the Legislature until the end of the year.

As for Walter, she will be engaged in the work of the Ulster County Legislature as a member of the community.

“I am excited to watch my colleagues, who I know are deeply invested in making our county the best it can be, from the sidelines,” Walter said. “To improve personal, community and public health through innovative collaboration.”