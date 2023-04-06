The Town of Hurley Highway Department will begin picking up brush on Monday, April 24. Pickup in West Hurley will start on that date. Pickup in Old Hurley will start on Monday, May 1. Once pickup has been completed in a given area, crews will not return there.

West Hurley residents should place their brush at the edge of the road the weekend of April 22-23. Residents of Old Hurley should do so the weekend of April 29-30.

Brush should be placed at a 45-degree angle to the road, making it easiest for a loader to pick it up and place it in a truck.

Brush items should be no larger than four inches in diameter and six feet in length, and no yard debris or leaves should be mixed in.

There will be no brush pickup at homes located on state highways.