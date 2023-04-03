Hundreds of local families gathered on the lawn outside the DuBois Fort Visitor’s Center on Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz on Sunday, April 2 to participate in the annual Easter egg hunt. The event was hosted by the Town of New Paltz Youth Program and the New Paltz Police Department and was sponsored by ShopRite, the New Paltz Office of Community Wellness and the New Paltz Fire Department and Rescue. Huguenot Street was shut down to traffic for the duration of the event, which gives parents a safe environment to take their kids out for a little egg-hunting fun.

Activities included a bouncy house, face painting, rescue vehicles, concessions and DJ Jay Smooth was spinning the tunes.

Five thousand eggs filled with candy and stickers were hidden in separate grassy areas roped off in four age categories for kids ages one through 12. Certain random eggs had special prizes. The Easter Bunny stood amidst the eager egg-hunters watching them capture their goods.