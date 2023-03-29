According to Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello, it was discovered during an internal review of individual contracts and agreements entered into by the Town of Saugerties, that health insurance premiums were inadvertently paid on behalf of two former employees of the police department after the contracted benefit periods had expired. The error was then corrected immediately.

As the result of this occurrence, the Town Board has instructed all department heads, as well as bookkeeping and payroll, to conduct an audit and review of all contracts to which the town is a party to ensure full compliance. The Town Board will continue to demand fiscal responsibility and proper oversight in all departments.

The members of the Town Board want their constituents to know that they will continue to work to earn the trust placed in them as elected officials. “Though inadvertent, the error that occurred with these individual employee agreements and health insurance premiums is unacceptable, must never be allowed to happen again and is not condoned by the Town Board,” Costello wrote in a press release. “The taxpayers and residents of the town deserve no less.”