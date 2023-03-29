Wed. 3/29
Climate Despair to Climate Repair Panel at the Bard College Campus Center, 5pm.
Adult Book Discussion: James Baldwin’s America Part III: Beyond the Novels at the Woodstock Library, 6pm.
Women’s History Month: Conversation and Book Signing at the FDR Library in Hyde Park, 6pm.
Author Event: Kayla Miller at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.
7 Arrows Call to Consciousness Workshop: Tracking the Source with Michael Ridolfo at the Unison Arts and Learning Center in New Paltz, 7pm.
Thu. 3/30
Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.
Nicholas Dames: Concerning the Novel Chapter at Rockefeller Hall, Room 200 at Vassar College, 6pm.
Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Library, 7pm.
Fri. 3/31
International Hudson Valley Tattoo Convention at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 8am.
Knitting Group at the Gardiner Library, 4pm.
Sat. 4/1
Learn to Crochet with Sarah at the Gardiner Library, 10am.
Watercolor Washes with Mira at the Olive Free Library, 10:30am.
Beekeeping Presentation with Robert Rawluk at the Gardiner Library, 2pm.
Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 3pm.
Mon. 4/3
Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.
Elting Book Club at the Elting Library, 4pm.
Tue. 4/4
Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 1pm.
Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.
Drawing Workshop for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.