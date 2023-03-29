Wed. 3/29

Climate Despair to Climate Repair Panel at the Bard College Campus Center, 5pm.

Adult Book Discussion: James Baldwin’s America Part III: Beyond the Novels at the Woodstock Library, 6pm.

Women’s History Month: Conversation and Book Signing at the FDR Library in Hyde Park, 6pm.

Author Event: Kayla Miller at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

7 Arrows Call to Consciousness Workshop: Tracking the Source with Michael Ridolfo at the Unison Arts and Learning Center in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thu. 3/30

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Nicholas Dames: Concerning the Novel Chapter at Rockefeller Hall, Room 200 at Vassar College, 6pm.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Library, 7pm.

Fri. 3/31

International Hudson Valley Tattoo Convention at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 8am.

Knitting Group at the Gardiner Library, 4pm.

Sat. 4/1

Learn to Crochet with Sarah at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Watercolor Washes with Mira at the Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Beekeeping Presentation with Robert Rawluk at the Gardiner Library, 2pm.

Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Mon. 4/3

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Elting Book Club at the Elting Library, 4pm.

Tue. 4/4

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Drawing Workshop for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.