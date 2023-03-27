Market Basket on Wall Street in Uptown Kingston closed suddenly a few months ago. The neighborhood was quick to speculate on what had happened. After reaching out to Colleen Schoun, the owner for over 20 years, it turned out that she had back surgery and the future of Market Basket was unclear. Shortly there after it went up for sale. Last Friday, March 24, it was suddenly open for business. Inside a familiar face, Carmela King, could be seen preparing lunches for a line of customers. Carmela worked with Colleen in Market Basket for over 18 years. It appeared almost like nothing had changed. The same board listing the specials stood behind the counter. The deli counter was full. The hot specials were opened next to it. However, Colleen is no longer the owner. Carmela’s daughter, Tania Whitted has bought the Market Basket from Colleen. With Carmela managing the day to day running of the business, Tania and Carmela plan on running the business similarly to how it has been run for more than two decades: serving deli subs, breakfast sandwiches and fresh hot specials at reasonable prices.