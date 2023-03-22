Wed. March 22

No AI without Trust: How We Empower AI by Trusting It in Rockefeller Hall 300 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Reading by Acclaimed Writer Thomas Beller in the Spitzer Auditorium Sanders Classroom at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Thurs. March 23

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Paint & Sip at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Adult Craft Night at Town of Ulster Library, 5pm.

It’s All About the Journey: A Conversation with Jonathan Granoff in Rockefeller Hall Room 300 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

A Conversation with Paula Vogel in Martel Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Fri. March 24

Captain’s License Class at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 8am.

Knitting Group at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Sat. March 25

Fly Tying Series with Trout Unlimited at Olive Free Library, 10am.

Learn to Crochet with Sarah at the Gardiner Library, 10am

Sew On & Sew Forth at Olive Free Library, 11am.

Creative Expression Through Music Making at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 11am.

Sun. March 26

Build and Skate Workshop at Basilica Hudson’s Main Hall, 12pm.

Making Pottery: Your Journey in Clay at Catskill Mountain Foundation in Tannersville, 1pm.

Independent Study: Painting & Drawing Course at Catskill Mountain Foundation in Tannersville 1pm

Discussion Group: Poetry for All Seasons at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Levon Helm: Rock, Roll & Ramble Author Talk With John Barry at the Gardiner Library, 2pm.

Mon. March 27

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Local History Series: Women and the D&H Canal with Bill Merchant at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Tues. March 28

Writer’s Group at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Nalleli Cobo: Advancing the Climate Movement through Storytelling in Rockefeller Hall 200 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Where Slavery Died Hard: The Forgotten History of Ulster County and the Shawangunk Mountain Region at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.