Wed. 3/22

Kelsey Jillette at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Chris O’Leary Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm

Rock City Junction at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Karaoke at The Half Moon in Hudson, 8pm.

Thurs. 3/23

Jazzed Up! at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 11am.

Piano Master Class: Mikhail Voskresensky at the Bitó Conservatory Building at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Yarn at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Big Screen Karaoke at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Last Wishes / Adrienne / Kidnapped / Godskin Peeler at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jazz Thursdays: Jacobs Jazz at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Dance Jam with Beacon Dance Beat at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Babehoven / Bloomsday / Katy Rea at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Desert Highway: A Tribute to The Eagles (Night 1) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Bossa Blue at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Guitars A Go Go with Rick Warren and Sal Cataldi at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Fri. 3/24

Emma Donovan & Friends: Children’s Songs Sing Along at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 11am.

Funk Junkies at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 5pm.

Telepathic Moondance at Quinn’s in Beacon, 6pm.

Trebled & Souls at Newburgh Brewing, 6pm.

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7pm.

Andrew Jordan at the Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Punk Night with RBNX at Toasted in Newburgh, 7pm.

Murali Coryell Band at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

People of the Sun: The Rage Against the Machine Show at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Reelin’ In The Years: An All Star Tribute to Steely Dan at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Ever/Never Blowout: Richard Papiercuts / Home Blitz / Oof / Maximum Ernst / Rider/Horse at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Buffalo Stack / Russ St. George & Friends at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Chris Brokaw / Franklin Bruno & Jenny Toomey / Alexander Turnquist at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Amadou & Mariam at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Adam Jacobs/Jealous Fates at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Gimme Gimme Disco: An ABBA Dance Party at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Desert Highway: A Tribute to The Eagles (Night 2) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Yeah Universe / Sunflo’er / Trophy Husband / Vogon Poetry at the Fuze Box in Albany, 8pm.

The Rural Alberta Advantage at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Drip! Live at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 3/25

Brunch: Christopher Brown with John Walsh at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Andrew Jordan at the Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 2pm.

Sons of Hudson at the Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Quinn Sullivan / Veronica Lewis at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Boomkat! at the Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Jump: The Van Halen Experience / Sabbath: The Black Sabbath Tribute / Last Call / Hunter Road at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Marty Elkins & Company at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Sol Joi at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Desert Highway: A Tribute to The Eagles (Night 3) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

David Powers at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Bells 2.0 at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8pm.

Ooooo at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Schuyler Iona and Band at Chromatic Studios

Primal Disco at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Elysium Furnace Works Presents Elliott Sharp / Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sophie B. Hawkins at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Modern Times: Omar Hakim / Mino Cinelu / Rachel Z. Hakin / Scott Petito / JC Maillard at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

DJ Magic Juan at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 9pm.

Body Kites at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Escape the Dimension with Telepathic Moon Dance at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Finding Alice at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 3/26

Jazz Brunch with Kimberly Hawkey at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

The Colony Fireside Brunch with The Peter Einhorn Trio at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: Mike Burns at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Drum Circle for Peace with Fre Atlast at the Rosendale Theatre, 12pm.

Jordan Stoner and the Crash Test Silverados at the Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

CMS Improvisers Orchestra Concert at The Shirt Factory in Kingston, 4pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Pleurodesis / Angel Names / Nyhne at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Adam Falcon at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Martin Pizzarelli Trio & Friends at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Annalyse & Ryan / Rachael Sage with Noga Cabo at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Railroad Earth at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Body Kites at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Mon. 3/27

Cosmic Supermarket: Chess & Vinyl with Ephraim Asili at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The Warblers at The Half Moon in Hudson, 9pm.

Tue. 3/28

Raven Sings the Blues Presents: Elkhorn and Valley of Weights at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Hey Bub at Darlings in Tillson, 7:30pm.

Third Eye Blind at the Palace Theater in Albany, 8pm.