Wed, Mar. 15

Learn to Knit Class with Helen at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 6:30pm

Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reader’s Forum at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm

Thurs. Mar. 16

The Institute of Advanced Theology Spring 2023 Lecture Series: “In Search of the Once and Future Eden” with Bruce Chilton at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 5:30pm

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 6:30pm

Sat. Mar. 18

Learn to Crochet with Sarah at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 10am

Craft Swap at the Kingston Library in Kingston, 1pm

Hybrid Program: Getting Your Poems Out There From Start to Finish at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 1pm

Witness to History Writing & Storytelling Workshop with Carol Bergman at Unison Arts and Learning Center in New Paltz, 1pm

Sun. Mar. 19

Free Herb Clinic at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 9:15am

Mon. Mar. 20

Unpacking Anti-Asian Hate: Intergenerational Journeys Toward Belonging at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm

Writers Group at Woodstock Library in Woodstock, 3pm

Tues. Mar. 21

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library in Woodstock, 3pm

Biological Invasion in the Hudson Valley: Landscape Histories and the Living Legacies of Settler Colonialism, presented by Daniel Schniedewind at The Environmental Cooperative at the Vassar Barns in Poughkeepsie, 6pm