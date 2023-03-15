Wed, Mar. 15
Learn to Knit Class with Helen at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 6:30pm
Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reader’s Forum at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm
Thurs. Mar. 16
The Institute of Advanced Theology Spring 2023 Lecture Series: “In Search of the Once and Future Eden” with Bruce Chilton at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 5:30pm
Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm
Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 6:30pm
Sat. Mar. 18
Learn to Crochet with Sarah at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 10am
Craft Swap at the Kingston Library in Kingston, 1pm
Hybrid Program: Getting Your Poems Out There From Start to Finish at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner, 1pm
Witness to History Writing & Storytelling Workshop with Carol Bergman at Unison Arts and Learning Center in New Paltz, 1pm
Sun. Mar. 19
Free Herb Clinic at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 9:15am
Mon. Mar. 20
Unpacking Anti-Asian Hate: Intergenerational Journeys Toward Belonging at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm
Writers Group at Woodstock Library in Woodstock, 3pm
Tues. Mar. 21
Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library in Woodstock, 3pm
Biological Invasion in the Hudson Valley: Landscape Histories and the Living Legacies of Settler Colonialism, presented by Daniel Schniedewind at The Environmental Cooperative at the Vassar Barns in Poughkeepsie, 6pm