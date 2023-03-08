Thu. Mar 9

Artist talk with Seth David Rubin at CPW in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Sat. Mar 11

Ulster County Photo Club’s Annual Gallery Exhibit: Our Best Shots at Town of Esopus Libraray in Port Ewen, 12pm.

Stacie Flint artist reception at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Senior Art Show: Ageless at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 2:30pm.

Renascence opening reception at Limner Gallery in Hudson, 3pm.

Scott Ackerman: It’s All For You at Woodstock Artists Association & Museum, 4pm.

Annual Members’ Show opening reception at Byrdcliffe in Woodstock, 4pm.

Christine Heller opening reception at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Tue. Mar 14

O+ Festival Pi Day Mural Tour, starting at 107 Greenkill Ave. in Kingston, 4pm.