On March 1, 2023, at 8:05 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a physical domestic dispute on Fawn Road in the Town of Saugerties. Investigation by responding officers resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Miles Peter Glasser on the charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and assault in the 3rd degree. During the course of the dispute, Glasser allegedly choked the victim, compromising the victim’s ability to breath and then struck the victim in the head with a glass jar, causing injury.

Glasser was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond and $40,000 secured bond. Glasser is scheduled to re-appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on March 29, 2023 to answer his charges.