The colors of the new lights on the bridge over the Esopus Creek in Saugerties can be changed to suit holidays, special occasions or even the taste of Village Mayor Bill Murphy. The timing of the lights can also be adjusted the mayor said in answer to a question from Trustee Terry Parisian at a Village Board meeting on Tuesday, February 21.

The lights are now set to come on at 4 p.m., but as daylight lasts later, Murphy will change the timing. The program for setting the time the lights come on and go out are on Murphy’s phone, he said. The lights are now set for 4 p.m. to midnight; Murphy said he will reset them for 6 p.m. to midnight. The new lights were set up about two weeks before the meeting.