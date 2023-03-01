The Village of Saugerties Sewer Department is still waiting for word from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation on what upgrades the department will require for the village’s sewer plant to receive a State Pollution Discharge Elimination System [SPEDES] permit, Trustee Donald Hackett reported at the Saugerties Village Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, February 21.

In the meantime, Water Department Superintendent Mike Hopf and Joe Myers have decided to put the cap back on the digester. “The sewer plant digester had become blocked with sludge, which has been removed at a cost of some $20,000.

Trustee Terry Parisian asked how the digester had become so clogged if it was working. Hackett responded that he didn’t know, but the sludge apparently built up gradually over many years.