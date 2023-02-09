For about seven minutes on the evening of February 2, it may have seemed like there were no police in New Paltz. It would have been as easy as ever to get a response by dialing 911 or 255-1323, but a good percentage of the police force was gathered in the justice center to honor one of their own. Evan Redmond took the oath that made official a promotion to sergeant, and it was clear that this is a decision that will be supported from the bottom up. Redmond has been on the force since 2017, according to Chief Robert Lucchesi.