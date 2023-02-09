Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger will deliver the 2023 State of the County address on Wednesday, February 15, at 6:00pm at the Ellenville High School, located at 28 Maple Ave, Ellenville, NY 12428. The event will also include performances by students from Ellenville High School and the Center For Creative Education in Kingston. The annual speech will highlight the work Ulster County has accomplished over the past year and the initiatives that the County Executive is planning for 2023.

This event is open to the press and to the public. The High School auditorium seats approximately 800, and general admission will be first-come first-served. Metzger will take questions from Press approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the speech. For Press attending the event, please RSVP to Evan Menist, Assistant Deputy County Executive at emen@co.ulster.ny.us by Monday 2/13 at 5:00 pm to reserve a seat. In your RSVP, please identify the outlet that you are representing and provide any questions in advance you wish to ask so that the County Executive can accurately and fully respond. An embargoed release with a copy of the Executive’s full remarks and a run of show will be provided in advance on Tuesday, 2/14.