Amanda LaValle, currently Ulster County’s deputy planning director, has been appointed deputy county executive, focusing on the green economy, workforce development and climate resilience.

“I had posted the position to cast a wide net for candidates for this important office, and after reviewing many resumes and interviewing qualified candidates, I can say without hesitation that I’ve chosen the best candidate for the job,” said county executive Jen Metzger. “She will truly hit the ground running in this new position. She is experienced, smart, capable, and a delight to work with, and her background and professional focus align perfectly with our goals for this office.”

LaValle began her county service in 2008 as the first head of the department created to coordinate the county’s environmental efforts. She has worked with all the departments she will now be supervising.

“I am beyond honored to join the county executive’s team and work to implement her vision for climate action in Ulster County,” said LaValle. “As the county executive acknowledged in her first executive order, our climate crisis requires us to do more, and do it sooner. I’m honored to be leading this critical work to implement her vision for climate action here in Ulster County.”

LaValle, originally from Woodstock and the daughter of former Woodstock town supervisor John LaValle, lives in Kingston. She holds an AA degree from SUNY Ulster, BS from Cornell University, MA from SUNY Empire, and a graduate certificate in climate resilience from Antioch University.