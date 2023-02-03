School officials in the KCSD are assuring concerned parents that despite the phrasing in a permission form sent home with students, fourth graders at John F. Kennedy are not being permitted to opt out of viewing certain movies associated with Black History Month.

District Superintendent Paul Padalino posted a letter (posted below) on the district website apologizing for the mixup, and saying that he and J.F.K. Principal Melissa Jamieson had discussed the permission form on Friday.

“While I believe that the explanation provided was sincere and its use harbored no ill-intent, we both acknowledge that the form was not well thought out and the concerns that have been expressed by some of our families are completely understandable,” Padalino said. “The permission form does not align with the Kingston City School District’s values and beliefs and was a mistake.”

A letter about Black History Month from the “4th Grade Team” was sent home with students on Wednesday, February 1, discussing some of what the school planned to teach students.

“We briefly began with lessons revolving around Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day,” read the letter, which noted that the month would include a traditional dance component with help from members of the Center 4 Creative Education, a Kingston-based arts education program which frequently works with the district. A performance is planned for Friday, February 24.

The letter went on to list eight films the school planned to show students on Fridays in the month of February, including Ruby Bridges, We Are Marshall, Hidden Figures, Melody 1963: Love Has to Win, The Watsons Go to Birmingham, Akeelah and the Bee, Remember the Titans, and Step.

“Please sign below if you have any issues with any of these films or simply reach out to your child’s teacher,” read the letter. “We can have them work on an alternate activity.”

District officials said it was this part of the letter that caused parents to reach out, and in his letter to J.F.K. parents and the district community at large, Padalino said he understood why.

“I want to assure you that the District is fully committed to providing an inclusive educational environment and does not permit students to opt out of learning about Black History Month, or any other history lessons,” said Padalino. “I will be collaborating with our Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Kathy Sellitti) to work with our building administrators to ensure that there is a deep understanding of the hurt that incidents such as this can cause our community. We can and will do better in the future and we hope that you will allow us the opportunity to regain your trust.”

The Superintendent added that J.F.K. and all the district’s schools had a “robust schedule” throughout February to honor and celebrate Black HistorY Month.

“Once again, let me say how sorry we are about this incident,” Padalino said. “We strive to ensure that all families feel welcome, safe, and appreciated and understand that this incident does not reflect that commitment.”

