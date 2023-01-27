On Friday, January 27, Congressman Pat Ryan received appointments to the House Committee on Armed Services and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

“When I graduated from West Point eighteen years ago, I took a solemn oath to protect and defend our Constitution and our country – it is my great honor to continue that service on the House Armed Services Committee,” said Representative Ryan. “Serving on this committee last Congress, I was able to help deliver tens of millions of dollars for West Point, a 4.6% pay increase for service members and additional funding for the Basic Allowance for Housing. I maintain my commitment to ensuring our service members and military families are properly supported to preserve and promote America’s security, prosperity and values both at home and abroad.”

The House Armed Services Committee provides oversight of and funding for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Armed Forces and portions of the Department of Energy. Each year, it is tasked with drafting the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which lays out the annual budget and authorizations of the Department of Defense. Last year, Rep. Ryan successfully championed the Hudson Valley’s priorities in the NDAA. These key local priorities included a military pay raise, $40 million for construction of an engineering center at West Point, and over $1B in funding for new barracks and child development centers.

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation – our aviation system, highways and bridges, transit and rail transportation, pipelines, and maritime and waterborne transportation. The Committee also has jurisdiction over wastewater infrastructure, the Nation’s emergency preparedness and response programs, public buildings and federal real estate management, federal economic development agencies, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Key priorities in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will support Hudson Valley communities include $55 billion to expand clean drinking water to ten million American households, the single largest federal investment in repairing and reconstructing our nation’s bridges and ensuring every American has access to reliable and high-speed internet.