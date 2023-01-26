The Historical Society of Woodstock recently acquired a treasured relic of Woodstock’s legendary arts colony history. Joseph C. Pollett’s “Self Portrait” was gifted to the organization in beautifully conserved form by local arts champion and accomplished musician Doug James.

Pollett (1897-1979), known for his portraits and landscapes, was born in Switzerland before emigrating to New York City in 1911 from Germany. He was an advertising copywriter by age 21, studying painting at the Art Students League with artists like John Sloan, Robert Henri and Homer Boss.

He settled in Woodstock amidst an illustrious painting career which saw him exhibiting at many of the top galleries in the nation. The Whitney Museum of American Art is just one of the galleries who hold his work in their permanent collections. Even after moving to Paris and later Italy, Pollett kept his ties with the Woodstock arts community.