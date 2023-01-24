The Town of Hurley’s decrepit highway department garage on Dug Hill Road was declared unsafe by town code enforcement officer Tom Tryon late Tuesday afternoon, January 24.

Earlier in the day, the town government had received a structural analysis report from Lockwood Architecture, which had conducted an inspection on December 14. Lockwood’ report recommended “the building be demolished in its entirety.”

The Lockwood report listed a litany of deficiencies, including cracks in the building’s floors and walls, the presence of noxious gases, mold accumulation on the roof trusses, the trusses being structurally questionable, and the presence of mold and dry rot in the rafters.

Additional problems cited by Tryon included deterioration of exterior walls, settling of the rear garage, part of the concrete slab undermined, and a deficient electrical system. He noted a lack of smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms; improper storage of combustible materials; and lack of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The building can no longer be legally occupied. After notifying the town building department, highway department employees will be allowed to enter the facility to retrieve items necessary to perform their duties as well as their personal belongings.