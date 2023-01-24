Wed. Jan 25
Mikaela Davis Residency Night 2
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
Read feature story.
Jules Olson / Margo Ross / Brian Flores
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm
Hudson Valley native Olson is a singer/songwriter with an appropriately outdoorsy sound influenced by jazz, country, R&B, folk and indie rock. Her voice is silky smooth and pitch-perfect, and her instrumentation has a relaxed Sunday morning groove. Her compositions hide harmonic twists and turns yet remain eminently accessible.
The Dead Beats
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Jeff Jakobs Band
Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8pm
Thu. Jan 26
Rock City Junction
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 6pm
DJ Pete Pops
Dogwood (Beacon) @ 7pm
Bossa Blue
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Philip Goth / Ghost Prom / Rixey
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Fri. Jan 27
Dave Keyes
Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 6:30pm
The Sound of Spring: A Chinese New Year Concert
Bard College – Fisher Center (Annandale-On-Hudson) @ 7pm
Abraham & The Groove
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
Truth Club / Jelly Kelly
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, Truth Club is fuzz-drenched, atmospheric and dynamic-shifting a la 90s grunge and shoegaze. The singing and spaced-out songwriting is pleasingly Strokes-y and Cloud Nothings-esque in melody and delivery. With inventive guitar lines and unexpected shifts in time signature and volume, Truth Clubs keeps audiences on their toes at all times.
Thunderstruck: America’s Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC / White Noize
The Chance (Poughkeepsie) @ 7pm
An Evening with Branford Marsalis
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall @ 7:30pm
Blue Museum / Setting Sun
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Finding Alice
Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Chrisy McCullagh
Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8pm
90 Proof Band
Ole Savannah (Kingston) @ 9pm
Sat. Jan 28
New Rising Sun
Catamount Mountain Resort (Hillsdale) @ 12 noon
Petey Hop
Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 6pm
Soljoi77
Newburgh Brewing @ 6pm
Tyondai Braxton / Jefre Cantu-Ledesma / Ben Vida Trio / Booker Stardrum / Yuka C Honda & Grace Villamil / Chantal Michelle
Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 6pm
Braxton is most widely known as a founding father of the maverick math-rock act Battles, but his musical life only got more interesting after leaving the group in 2010. He went on to collaborate with some of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, in some of the most famed venues: Lincoln Center, Library of Congress, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, and the Guggenheim Museum to name just a few.
His sonic masterpieces typically form at the cutting edge of experimental music yet remain accessible, alien but not alienating. Some compositions are subdued and cinematic, others are frenetic, melodically adventurous and rhythmically complex. It’s a rare treat to have a talent of this magnitude in our little city, at such a singular venue as the Old Dutch Church, no less. Expose yourself to sounds so strange and satisfying, they will echo in your mind for years to come.
Tsunami / Cathedral Ceilings
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 6:30pm
The Classics
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
Tashi Dorji / Center / Bore
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
John Valby
The Chance (Poughkeepsie) @ 7pm
The Dolly Disco
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
The Weight Band
Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 8pm
The Shrimps
Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8:30pm
Community Rave Network: Scotia / DJ Practice / Fish / Rager
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 9pm
DJ Bill Skills’ Diggin’ in the Crates Radio Show
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 9pm
Sun. Jan 29
The Lake Trio
Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 11:30am
Beacon Songsmiths
Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 6pm
Sam Prekop / Greg Davis / Cloud Circuit / Jessica Pavorne & Tristen Kasten Krause
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7pm
Jazzified indie rock is a fairly under-appreciated genre. Among its champions, The Sea and Cake stands tall as an example of the magic that can result from mixing harmonically complex chords and progressions with indie music sensibilities. In the group setting, Sam Prekop delivers laid-back melancholy with his unique vocal melodies and jangly electric guitar. In his more avant-garde solo work, expect sountrack-y synthesizers, spacey ambient tones, and repetitive yet inventive melodies. The rest of the bill is packed with eccentric electronic music artists worth coming early for.
Mr. Roper & Friends
Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm
Modular
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm
Mon. Jan 30
Mark Dziuba
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm