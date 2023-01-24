Wed. Jan 25

Mikaela Davis Residency Night 2

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

Jules Olson / Margo Ross / Brian Flores

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm

Hudson Valley native Olson is a singer/songwriter with an appropriately outdoorsy sound influenced by jazz, country, R&B, folk and indie rock. Her voice is silky smooth and pitch-perfect, and her instrumentation has a relaxed Sunday morning groove. Her compositions hide harmonic twists and turns yet remain eminently accessible.

The Dead Beats

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Jeff Jakobs Band

Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8pm

Thu. Jan 26

Rock City Junction

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 6pm

DJ Pete Pops

Dogwood (Beacon) @ 7pm

Bossa Blue

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Philip Goth / Ghost Prom / Rixey

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Fri. Jan 27

Dave Keyes

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 6:30pm

The Sound of Spring: A Chinese New Year Concert

Bard College – Fisher Center (Annandale-On-Hudson) @ 7pm

Abraham & The Groove

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

Truth Club / Jelly Kelly

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, Truth Club is fuzz-drenched, atmospheric and dynamic-shifting a la 90s grunge and shoegaze. The singing and spaced-out songwriting is pleasingly Strokes-y and Cloud Nothings-esque in melody and delivery. With inventive guitar lines and unexpected shifts in time signature and volume, Truth Clubs keeps audiences on their toes at all times.

Thunderstruck: America’s Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC / White Noize

The Chance (Poughkeepsie) @ 7pm

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall @ 7:30pm

Blue Museum / Setting Sun

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Finding Alice

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Chrisy McCullagh

Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8pm

90 Proof Band

Ole Savannah (Kingston) @ 9pm

Sat. Jan 28

New Rising Sun

Catamount Mountain Resort (Hillsdale) @ 12 noon

Petey Hop

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 6pm

Soljoi77

Newburgh Brewing @ 6pm

Tyondai Braxton / Jefre Cantu-Ledesma / Ben Vida Trio / Booker Stardrum / Yuka C Honda & Grace Villamil / Chantal Michelle

Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 6pm

Braxton is most widely known as a founding father of the maverick math-rock act Battles, but his musical life only got more interesting after leaving the group in 2010. He went on to collaborate with some of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, in some of the most famed venues: Lincoln Center, Library of Congress, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, and the Guggenheim Museum to name just a few.

His sonic masterpieces typically form at the cutting edge of experimental music yet remain accessible, alien but not alienating. Some compositions are subdued and cinematic, others are frenetic, melodically adventurous and rhythmically complex. It’s a rare treat to have a talent of this magnitude in our little city, at such a singular venue as the Old Dutch Church, no less. Expose yourself to sounds so strange and satisfying, they will echo in your mind for years to come.

Tsunami / Cathedral Ceilings

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 6:30pm

The Classics

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

Tashi Dorji / Center / Bore

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

John Valby

The Chance (Poughkeepsie) @ 7pm

The Dolly Disco

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

The Weight Band

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 8pm

The Shrimps

Dogwood (Beacon) @ 8:30pm

Community Rave Network: Scotia / DJ Practice / Fish / Rager

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 9pm

DJ Bill Skills’ Diggin’ in the Crates Radio Show

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 9pm

Sun. Jan 29

The Lake Trio

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 11:30am

Beacon Songsmiths

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 6pm

Sam Prekop / Greg Davis / Cloud Circuit / Jessica Pavorne & Tristen Kasten Krause

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7pm

Jazzified indie rock is a fairly under-appreciated genre. Among its champions, The Sea and Cake stands tall as an example of the magic that can result from mixing harmonically complex chords and progressions with indie music sensibilities. In the group setting, Sam Prekop delivers laid-back melancholy with his unique vocal melodies and jangly electric guitar. In his more avant-garde solo work, expect sountrack-y synthesizers, spacey ambient tones, and repetitive yet inventive melodies. The rest of the bill is packed with eccentric electronic music artists worth coming early for.

Mr. Roper & Friends

Colony (Woodstock) @ 8pm

Modular

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm

Mon. Jan 30

Mark Dziuba

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 8:30pm