A Saugerties Town Board special meeting to receive public input on a proposed apartment complex at the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill property off Spaulding Lane drew almost entirely negative comments from residents.

Supervisor Fred Costello said that the purpose of the meeting, held Wednesday, January 18, was to guide the board in creating new zoning for the 29-acre site. Sister Irene Ellis, a member of the Dominican Sisters, thanked the board for the opportunity to speak to the public about the proposed project.

The property was purchased by the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill in 1931 for use as a vacation and retreat center for members. In 2010 the sisters entered into an agreement with Scenic Hudson to open a portion of the property close to the Hudson River to the public; Scenic Hudson built hiking trails with spectacular river views.

The Sisters have owned the property for over 90 years, Sister Irene said, and “It has provided a retreat for our sisters, families and friends.” It was later used as a conference center, a wedding venue and a gathering place for families and friends. “In 2010, because of our concern for the environment, our commitment to land preservation and growing out of our care for the Earth, we established a conservation easement with Scenic Hudson.” Since then, Scenic Hudson has maintained the trails and adjacent property well, and in 2010 the sisters sold a portion of the property to the environmental organization. The Scenic Hudson property is known as Falling Water, a name that predates the Dominican Sisters’ ownership of the property.

The Sisters found that they were using and enjoying the land less and less. “We considered what would be the best use for the property for the community, whether or not senior housing would be a good fit. We found there was a great need for it in the Hudson Valley and for the Saugerties area in particular.” The Sisters plan to build affordable senior housing on the property. If the project goes forward, the Dominican Sisters would continue to own the property, Sister Irene said, “but in partnership with NTC, National Development Council.” Matt Wechsler is their development counselor and Rachel Ehrlich from Dattner Architects is the architect.

The Dominican Sisters need a change in the zoning for this project to go forward, Sister Irene said. If the zoning can’t be changed for this project, “There will be something else.” The sisters expect to use four percent of the property in question, preserving the rest, she said.

Architect Rachel Ehrlich presented slides to show the property and the buildings that currently occupy it, as well as a stream that bisects the site and wetlands. There is a small elementary school near the entrance to the site, she said. While the zoning law allows up to 29 percent lot coverage, the sisters plan to cover just four percent, reflecting the commitment to preserving open space.

Diagrams showed the location of 113 parking spaces, community areas and lawns, existing trails and the location of the proposed buildings. The buildings would be low-rise, finished in earthtones and would have private porches. “The aim is to provide an unobtrusive building that blends in with the landscape and the trees.”

At this point there is not a consensus on the Town Board as to how to go forward, Costello said. The comments made at the meeting will help the board in its decisions on zoning for the property. The first speaker, Michael Tiano, a member of the Saugerties Planning Board, said that he agrees that housing for seniors is needed, “but not at the expense of the taxpayers.” The Sisters are tax-exempt, but they will profit from the plan, Tiano noted.

He also said that the planned pump stations would not be up to the task of meeting the water needs of the project, and he criticized the traffic study, citing a warning from the teacher of a course he took in urban planning: “Don’t trust traffic studies presented by the developer. Their purpose is to sell their project.” He also listed a number of projects now in the works, which he said were not included in the traffic study. Costello responded that the questions Tiano raised would be covered in the environmental studies that the developer would be required to perform.

Continuing his criticism of the traffic study, Tiano said that it does not include Route 9W, which runs close to the Dominican Sisters’ property. He also questioned payments in lieu of taxes, which would be less than the full tax, even though seniors have a higher demand for services than the population as a whole.

Lucy Carpenter was one of many speakers who cited traffic as a major problem, noting that seniors in rural areas like Saugerties would have to use their cars. Also, services such as medical care and deliveries for those who have difficulty getting out increase the traffic flow. “What is the age limit?” she asked. “If it is 55, many people will still be driving to work. I’m 62 and I’m still working.”

Noelle Schmidt, who lives on Spaulding Lane, said, “I would caution the board on changing the zoning for a number of reasons, but what I would like to present to the Town Board this evening is a petition. We have 115 signatures, which is practically every resident and property owner on Spaulding Lane.” The petition states the opposition to the proposal by residents of Spaulding Lane and several nearby streets. “We feel the project is inconsistent with the neighborhood’s scale and character guidelines set forth in the Saugerties Comprehensive Plan, which was updated just recently in 2021.” Schmidt cited several items in the code that the proposed development contradicted. She was one of several speakers who referred to the historic nature of the buildings now on the site.

Marjorie Leopold, a retired teacher, said that she is not a Spaulding Lane resident, but she supports the project. She said that from census data, in 2018, 24 percent of Saugerties population were aged 65 to 74; 32 percent were 75 to 84 and six percent were 85-plus. Many senior citizens have to leave Saugerties because they cannot afford to live here: “These people have contributed their work, their lives to this community, and now they have to leave it.”

On the other hand, Leopold said that it is important to consider the problems the neighbors raise. “I believe that every one of these concerns, including the woman who just spoke about the gas lines, the need for more EMS, the need for more firefighters – yes, there will be an uptick in that need. But we have to take care of our seniors.” If a senior citizen who no longer needs a large house moves to senior housing, such as is proposed for the Dominican property, that large house is now available for a younger family, she pointed out. This would lead to a more vibrant and varied community.

“I think they’ve invented this phrase,” Tom Francello said, pointing out that at 65 he does not consider himself a “senior.” He criticized the traffic studies as unrealistic, citing the old maxim that “Figures don’t lie, but liars use figures.” He also stated a need for more sewer and pumping station capacity, so that the cost of these services did not fall on the taxpayers. While driveways may be sufficient for emergency vehicles, if a firetruck were pouring water on a fire, other vehicles could not get around it, so, “I think for driveways, 20 feet is a little shy.”

Spaulding Lane resident Mark Sinnott said that he lives on the corner where a picture of the view into the pictures the developers showed were taken. “You can see the whole building. They say they’re going to put three stories up. You’ve seen what that looks like in the photos. They say the existing building doesn’t look so bad in the photos. Please go down and take a look for yourselves and then imagine what the new building would look like.” He also criticized the estimates of traffic, which he said is heavy enough on Spaulding Lane that he often has to wait to back out of his driveway.

Sinnott’s wife Belinda said that, in addition to her husband’s concerns, she is worried about the effect of the buildings on wildlife, especially birds. “I love the fact that where I live, nature is close at hand. It’s peaceful, it’s quiet.” Another concern is the possibility that the fire company’s trucks would not be able to handle the three-story buildings proposed for the project. “If we need a ladder truck, that’s a million dollars,” she said, and a new truck would require adding to the firehouse.

Matt Wexler, a spokesman for the project, concluded the hearing by saying that the sisters are willing to work with the Town. “We’re very happy to be working with you to get together the zoning,” he said. “The sisters would be open to land restrictions.” This could preclude possible sale to someone else who wanted to do something bigger, he said.

The hearing, which had been scheduled to last half an hour, ran an hour and 20 minutes.