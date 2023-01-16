No Cahills in local politics? After 16 years, intermittently in and out of the Ulster County Legislature, Brian Cahill is eyeing the exit. His younger brother Kevin was defeated in the primary last year after serving twelve terms in the state Assembly, Their mother, Mary Alice, was a legendary figure in Kingston city government.

Representing the Town of Kingston and a large part of the Town of Ulster, Brian Cahill, chair of the Committee for Economic Development, Planning, Education, Employment, Arts, and Agriculture in the Ulster County Legislature, has announced he will not seek re-election in November. “I have been honored to represent the residents of the towns of Ulster and Kingston as well as the City of Kingston in my four terms in the legislature,” said Cahill.

Cahill took credit for playing his part in moving the county to an executive form of government, transforming the old IBM plant into the iPark87, underwriting the efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, working to stem the tragedy of homelessness, keeping property taxes low, and providing for the more equitable redistribution of sales taxes in the county.

When Brian Cahill was first elected, there were not yet county employee background checks, and cigarette smoking was still allowed on county property.

He said that politics had nothing to do with his announcement. “As I exit politics,” said Cahill, “I am equally proud of my 30-plus years as a member of the Ulster County Democratic Committee.”

Under the recent decennial redistricting process, the legislative district he represented will consist this November solely of the Town of Ulster in November.

While legislator Cahill must still finish out the year minding the people’s business, he’ll be free to mind whoever’s business he wishes, when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2023 he’ll be free to mind whoever’s business he wishes.