As the new year continues to gain momentum, each of us has an opportunity to start a new habit. Learning something new each week wouldn’t be such a bad one. With winter finally making an appearance, it’s prime time to cozy up with a good book, or get out of the house and expose yourself to some input from the world outside. Here are a handful of interesting opportunities to expand your knowledge in Ulster County this week.

Wed. Jan 11

BYOB Club

Kingston Library • 6:30pm

For those of us that love books but aren’t interested in discussing an assigned tome, this club allows freeform gushing about up to three books per attendee. Pick up some great recommendations and catch the contagious enthusiasm of fellow bookish residents.

Thu. Jan 12

Healthy Ulster Council Meeting

Ulster County Department of Health and Mental Health (Kingston) • 2pm

Hosted by the Ulster County Department of Health, this is an opportunity to learn about local research, programs and projects related to improving the health of Ulster County’s residents. The event takes place at 239 Golden Hill.

Free Holistic Healthcare Clinic

The Lace Mill (Kingston) • 4pm

Consult with holistic care providers ranging from chiropractors to acupuncturists and everything in between.

Fri. Jan 13

Kingston Library Book Club

Kingston Library • 1pm

This book club meets every second Friday. January’s book is My Ántonia by Willa Cather, the story of an orphaned boy in the American West of the 19th century.

Woodstock Book Club

Woodstock Library • 3pm

This month’s book, In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss by Amy Bloom, tells the story of her husband’s battle with early onset Alzheimer’s, their determination to support one another and his decision to end his life.

Moral Rights of Artists – America and Europe

D&H Canal Museum (High Falls) • 7pm

Wall Street lawyer Hume Steyer takes attendees through the fascinating issues around a creator’s power over their creation after it is sold. Every artist, musician and creative professional could benefit from understanding a bit more about intellectual property law. This event is free for all to attend.

Sat. Jan 14

Intro to Beekeeping with Rob Overton

Olive Free Library • 10am

Learn how to become self-sufficient in expanding your apiary, including the finer points of honeybee biology and colony management.

Research Your Historic House with Marissa Marvelli

Kingston Library • 1pm

A Kingston local and award-winning historic preservation professional will help you unearth the historical archives that reveal your property’s origins.