A great way to beat the winter doldrums is to head to your local library or game store to connect with other fans of strategy and competition.

Wed. Jan 11

Mahjong Group

Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 1pm

Play a friendly game of strategic pattern-matching.

Chess Lessons

St. George Greek Orthodox Church (Kingston) • 4:30pm

Miss Merker welcomes chess players of any level to learn the game and hone their skills.

MTG Draft Night: The Brother’s War

POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) • 6pm

Draft the latest Magic: The Gathering set.

Fri. Jan 13

Dungeons & Dragons

Hurley Library • 4pm

All ages are welcome to learn and play the dungeon-crawling classic.

Friday Night Magic

World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 7pm

Play Magic: The Gathering, with prize support.

Sat. Jan 14

Magic: The Gathering

Town of Ulster Library (Lincoln Park) • 1:30pm

Ages 13 and up are welcome to play this week’s featured game, known affectionately by its players simply as “Magic”.

Adult D&D

Saugerties Library • 12pm

Enjoy the classic role playing game, no experience necessary.

Sun. Jan 15

Commander Sunday

World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 1pm

Play Magic: The Gathering’s most popular format.

Teen D&D

Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 2pm

Meetup for teens into the classic dungeon-crawling role playing game.

Trivia Night

Quinn’s (Beacon) • 9pm

Who on your team is designated to watch the other teams to make sure they don’t Google an answer? All of you? We like your chances…

Tue. Jan 17

Mahjong Group

Stone Ridge Public Library • 10am

Join a regular group of players; beginners welcome.

Scrabble

Saugerties Library • 4pm

Battle over triple word score spaces with other wordsmiths.

Trivia Break Tuesdays w/Andre

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6:30pm

The popular trivia night offers prizes from the brewery.