A great way to beat the winter doldrums is to head to your local library or game store to connect with other fans of strategy and competition.
Wed. Jan 11
Mahjong Group
Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 1pm
Play a friendly game of strategic pattern-matching.
Chess Lessons
St. George Greek Orthodox Church (Kingston) • 4:30pm
Miss Merker welcomes chess players of any level to learn the game and hone their skills.
MTG Draft Night: The Brother’s War
POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) • 6pm
Draft the latest Magic: The Gathering set.
Fri. Jan 13
Dungeons & Dragons
Hurley Library • 4pm
All ages are welcome to learn and play the dungeon-crawling classic.
Friday Night Magic
World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 7pm
Play Magic: The Gathering, with prize support.
Sat. Jan 14
Magic: The Gathering
Town of Ulster Library (Lincoln Park) • 1:30pm
Ages 13 and up are welcome to play this week’s featured game, known affectionately by its players simply as “Magic”.
Adult D&D
Saugerties Library • 12pm
Enjoy the classic role playing game, no experience necessary.
Sun. Jan 15
Commander Sunday
World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 1pm
Play Magic: The Gathering’s most popular format.
Teen D&D
Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 2pm
Meetup for teens into the classic dungeon-crawling role playing game.
Trivia Night
Quinn’s (Beacon) • 9pm
Who on your team is designated to watch the other teams to make sure they don’t Google an answer? All of you? We like your chances…
Tue. Jan 17
Mahjong Group
Stone Ridge Public Library • 10am
Join a regular group of players; beginners welcome.
Scrabble
Saugerties Library • 4pm
Battle over triple word score spaces with other wordsmiths.
Trivia Break Tuesdays w/Andre
Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6:30pm
The popular trivia night offers prizes from the brewery.