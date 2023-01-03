Whether you prefer a casual board game, an intense strategy card game, role playing or trivia, there are several ways to get in the action this week.

Wed. Jan 4

Mah Jongg Group

Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 1pm

Play a friendly game of strategic pattern-matching.

MTG Draft Night: The Brother’s War

POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) • 6pm

Draft the latest Magic: The Gathering set.

Thu. Jan 5

Trivia with DJ Maxwell

Rough Draft Bar & Books (Kingston) • 6pm

Teams of six or fewer compete for a $75 Rough Draft gift card prize pool.

Fri. Jan 6

Dungeons & Dragons

Hurley Library • 4pm

All ages are welcome to learn and play the dungeon-crawling classic.

Friday Night Magic

World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 7pm

Play Magic: The Gathering, with prize support.

Sat. Jan 7

Yu-Gi-Oh “Goat Format”

POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) • 5pm

All skill levels are welcome at this swiss tournament for the popular trading card game.

Magic: The Gathering

Town of Ulster Library (Lincoln Park) • 1:30pm

Ages 13 and up are welcome to play this week’s featured game, known affectionately by its players simply as “Magic”.

Adult D&D

Saugerties Library • 12pm

Enjoy the classic role playing game, no experience necessary.

Sun. Jan 8

Commander Sunday

World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 1pm

Play Magic: The Gathering’s most popular format.

Tue. Jan 10

Scrabble

Saugerties Library • 4pm

Battle over triple word score spaces with other wordsmiths.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6:30pm

Teams of up to six compete for gift certificates, bar swag and free drinks.