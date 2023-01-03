Whether you prefer a casual board game, an intense strategy card game, role playing or trivia, there are several ways to get in the action this week.
Wed. Jan 4
Mah Jongg Group
Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 1pm
Play a friendly game of strategic pattern-matching.
MTG Draft Night: The Brother’s War
POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) • 6pm
Draft the latest Magic: The Gathering set.
Thu. Jan 5
Trivia with DJ Maxwell
Rough Draft Bar & Books (Kingston) • 6pm
Teams of six or fewer compete for a $75 Rough Draft gift card prize pool.
Fri. Jan 6
Dungeons & Dragons
Hurley Library • 4pm
All ages are welcome to learn and play the dungeon-crawling classic.
Friday Night Magic
World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 7pm
Play Magic: The Gathering, with prize support.
Sat. Jan 7
Yu-Gi-Oh “Goat Format”
POW! Card Games & Comics (Port Ewen) • 5pm
All skill levels are welcome at this swiss tournament for the popular trading card game.
Magic: The Gathering
Town of Ulster Library (Lincoln Park) • 1:30pm
Ages 13 and up are welcome to play this week’s featured game, known affectionately by its players simply as “Magic”.
Adult D&D
Saugerties Library • 12pm
Enjoy the classic role playing game, no experience necessary.
Sun. Jan 8
Commander Sunday
World’s End Comics (Kingston) • 1pm
Play Magic: The Gathering’s most popular format.
Tue. Jan 10
Scrabble
Saugerties Library • 4pm
Battle over triple word score spaces with other wordsmiths.
Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre
Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6:30pm
Teams of up to six compete for gift certificates, bar swag and free drinks.