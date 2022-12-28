Preparing to take office as Ulster County government’s chief executive on January 1, Jen Metzger has no average day. It’s been a busy period of time in which she’s been reaching out to a significant number of people involved in county government.

Elected in November, Metzger will succeed acting county executive Johanna Contreras. In the general election, she defeated James Quigley, an experienced Republican town supervisor. She won 55.7 percent of the vote.

Here’s a peek into how she’s been getting ready:

Ever the community activist, Jen Metzger didn’t abandon her other work when she was elected. Just after the election. the New York State Cannabis Control Board, of which she is an appointed member, got busy developing a regulatory framework for the entire industry.

The next county executive has been spending the last few weeks reviewing licensing applications for small farms and farm processors to grow adult-use cannabis. Her last meeting was in mid-December, The rest of the board has been preparing for her absence.

Utilizing a small team in the county executive’s office including Contreras, the two deputy county executives, and a few other advisors, Metzger has been focusing on how her office structure will be organized. There isn’t too much precedent to follow. Ulster County’s charter was adopted in 2006, a short 17 years ago, and there have been only been four county executives, two of whom have been acting.

Metzger has the opportunity to make change.

She will hire a new third deputy county executive after Marc Rider’s resignation. Each deputy county executives has responsibility for overseeing the functioning of various departments. Keeping her campaign focus, Metzger expects to lead Ulster County government’s shift to a greener economy. She sees her third deputy county executive as involved in oversight relevant to that work. The position’s span of control will include the departments of the environment, planning, economic development and tourism, the office of employment, the UCAT bus system, and SUNY Ulster.

Prior to taking office, Metzger will have met with all 26 department heads to discuss priorities and challenges. She plans a regular schedule of meetings with small groups of department heads to talk about intersecting issues. Interdepartmental communication is a top priority, she says.

It doesn’t stop there. Metzger is hoping to meet with every legislator from both parties. With her own experience as a former legislator, she has an understanding of the processes within county government that’ll enable her, she hopes, to get a running start in her new job.

Metzger is preparing to take office by having closely studied the county’s fundamental document, its charter. Respect for the office, its powers and limitations, means so much to her.

It’s easy to lose sight of what you have been elected to do. Jen Metzger is determined not to fall into that trap. Whatever happens will not be due to her lack of forethought.