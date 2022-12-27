Starting January 1, 2023, the Hurley Transfer station will go cashless and fees will rise.

Beginning with the new year, permit holders who use the 1043 Dug Hill Road facility will need to purchase $20 coupons in advance instead of paying cash at the booth. The change is necessary to comply with a state Comptroller’s Office requirement, according to Hurley Public Information Officer Jeremy Schiffres.

The coupons will have 50 punch holes for 40 cents each and the necessary amount of holes will be punched for each visit.

Coupons can be purchased at the transfer station or the Town Clerk’s Office, 10 Wamsley Place, with a check or money order. The town is working on accepting credit and debit cards in the future.

Trash disposal will cost 20 cents per pound, up from 15 cents. The annual permit will remain $20 for Hurley residents, but will increase from $40 to $60 for nonresidents.

The higher prices are necessary because the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency is charging towns more for waste pickup and the transfer station has incurred increased operating costs.

Also effective January 1, the transfer station will be closed Sundays and Mondays instead of Sundays and Wednesdays. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdaythrough Saturday.