Saugerties police say Kirk D. Shultis Jr. is responsible for a home robbery that occurred on Sep. 30, 2022 on Market Street Extension. The accused is currently in jail on felony burglary charges, and made national headlines earlier this year when his daughter (whom he previous lost custody of) was found being hidden from authorities under a flight of stairs.

Saugerties police say Shultis Jr. stole several items during the home burglary, including personal belongings, jewelry, paintings, copper pipes and $75,000 in cash. Detectives wrapped their investigation up on Dec. 21, 2022 by arresting 33-year-old Shultis Jr. and charging him with felony burglary in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent back to the Ulster County Jail.