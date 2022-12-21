Four months after an ATV disappeared from a private residence on George Sickle Road, Saugerties police report they have located the stolen vehicle and charged Edmund A. Drumm, 31, of Saugerties with two felonies related to its theft.

On Aug. 22, 2022, Saugerties police fielded a complaint involving a stolen ATV which went missing from the aforementioned residence. Flash forward to Dec. 20, 2022, when police say they observed an ATV matching the description of the stolen vehicle on Drumm’s property at 171 Churchland Rd. Upon further investigation, Drumm “admitted that over the summer he had stolen the ATV”.

Drumm was taken into custody and charged with two felonies: Grand larceny in the 4th degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree. He was processed but not arraigned, and released on a police appearance ticket to return to court.