State troopers from the Kingston barracks arrested 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Zaccai Curtis after they say he was found in possession of a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun following a shooting in Saugerties. Police said the gun was not involved in the shooting but was illegally possessed. The search for the shooter is still ongoing.

On Dec. 16 at approximately 11:30pm, Kingston troopers responded to the report of shots fired in Saugerties. Local police arrived first and began providing descriptions of vehicles leaving the scene to other officers. One of the vehicles observed to be fleeing was a black 2012 Lincoln MKX. Troopers approached the vehicle while parked at a local Speedway, and were granted permission to search the car. They say they then found a 9mm handgun with a 15-round magazine and an additional 16 rounds of ammunition under the passenger seat of the vehicle. Police determined the weapon was not used in the shooting that occurred earlier that night.

Curtis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in both the 2nd and 3rd degrees, and was sent to jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond and $150,000 partially secured bond.